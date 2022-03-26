Soccer: Oskar Bringle's PK sends West Forsyth past No. 5 Lambert

The Wolverines and the Longhorns had difficulty scoring goals, though the two teams had some early chances, including a corner kick by Lambert inside the first two minutes. Moments later, West nearly broke through, but Lambert goalie Liam Leja made a great save in traffic to prevent an easy score.



The Longhorns came knocking on the door again, but West goalie Grant Bailey came up with the season. Lambert had another chance moments later, but the shot off a free kick went wide.



Then, with only seven minutes left in the half, West finally found the back of the net to break the stalemate and carry a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Longhorns opened the second half the same way they opened the game, with a corner kick that ended with the same result when Bailey leapt higher than anyone else to grab the ball.

The scoring drought continued until Colin Vogel tied the game with a powerful shot.

After going to double overtime with no goal, the only choice for a team to reach the score of five with penalty kicks. The Longhorns missed their first penalty kick, which gave Bringle on opportunity to end the game and snap the Wolverines' two-game skid.

“That felt amazing,” Bringle said, referring to his game-winning goal. “This truly was for my grandpa, who’s sleeping in the hospital right now.”

“This was a really tight game, and it was the biggest test for us but we prevailed. We've just got to keep our heads up, keep working, and keep proving people wrong because people are sleeping on us. West on top, baby."

Lambert [10-3, 4-1 Region 6-7A] remains in the driver's seat in the region and can capture the Region 6-7A title with a win next week against South Forsyth. Prior to that, the Longhorns will host Blessed Trinity at 8 p.m. Tuesday.



Meanwhile, West [7-5-1, 3-2 Region 6-7A] is guaranteed a playoff spot after the win and will travel to Forsyth Central at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.