Soccer: Second-half outburst leads No. 10 West Forsyth girls past Collins Hill

By Derrick Richemond

drichemond@forsythnews.com

West Forsyth's girls soccer team couldn’t have started the first round of Class 7A playoffs much better Tuesday, as the Wolverines cruised to a 6-1 victory over Collins Hill.

West entered the match with a 7-2 record, and Tuesday was another example of how dominant the Wolverines can be in front of their home crowd.

The Wolverines started the match aggressively and determined to get the ball into the net. After a few close goals, the Wolverines finally struck when Collins Hill left Ava Martin all alone at the top of the box for a goal.

Toward the end of the first half, Martin scored once more when she kicked the ball in off a deflection of the Eagles’ goalkeeper, increasing the lead 2-0 before heading to halftime.

It was Martin’s first game back in three weeks after suffering from an injury.

“First half, we got two goals from a girl that’s been hurt. I feel so bad for her, because it's basically her last game,” Wolverines head coach Jason Galt said. “She’s awesome, but that’s been Ava all four years. You look at her and she’s just a short little girl, but when she’s out there, she’s like a bulldog.”

Seventeen seconds into the second half, Abby Batts shot a laser beam into the net to bump the lead 3-0. A minute later, Wolverines nearly scored another goal, but the Eagles’ goalkeeper was able to track down the ball.

With the help of Taylor Lewin, the Eagles were able to get on the scoreboard in the second half.

The Wolverines went to score three consecutive goals, as Presley Freeman, Michelle Moskau and Emma Armstrong found ways to get the ball into the net.

“I think they finally settled down,” Galt said, referring to the four-goal outburst in the second half. “I told them, ‘The last 20 minutes of the game we played the type of soccer we’re supposed to play.’ If we played that way from the very beginning of the game, there’s no one in the state that could beat us.”

With their advancement to the Class 7A Sweet 16, the Wolverines will travel to Region 4-7A champion and second-ranked Brookwood on Monday.