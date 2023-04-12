Soccer: West Forsyth bows out in 1st round of girls state tournament

Two-time defending state champion West Forsyth dropped its opening-round game in the Class 7A girls soccer state playoffs, falling Tuesday at No. 3 Walton.
With the 3-0 loss by the Wolverines, there will be a new state champ for the first time since North Gwinnett in 2019. (There was no 2020 tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
West Forsyth (8-9) finished fourth in the rugged Region 6-7A but had won four of five matches entering Tuesday.
The Wolverines succumbed to injuries throughout the year and even preceding it, including one that kept junior standout Michelle Moskau out the entire season.