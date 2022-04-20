Soccer: West Forsyth boys fall to Campbell in Sweet 16

SMYRNA – West Forsyth's run in the Class 7A playoffs came to an end Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to Campbell in the Sweet 16.

The Spartans led 1-0 at halftime and then outscored the Wolverines 3-1 in the second half to pull away for the win.



Dzenan Cerimagic scored three of Campbell’s four goals to lead the Spartan attack.



The game was scoreless for most of the first half until Cerimagic's goal with 8:26 remaining in the first half broke the tie and gave Campbell a 1-0 lead.



The Spartans wasted little time in scoring again early in the second half as Cerimagic scored his second goal on a header with 36:16 remaining in the game to make it 2-0.

West Forsyth immediately went on the offensive and got a couple of shots on goal that fell short before the Wolverines finally scored on Jose Hernandez's goal with 30:46 left to help the Wolverines cut their deficit to 2-1.

However, that was as close as West got, as Campbell got a goal from Josh Acevedo with 19:54 remaining in the game and another one from Cerimagic with 13:46 to go to provide the Spartans with their margin of victory.