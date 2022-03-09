Soccer: West Forsyth boys upend No. 9 Denmark, earn third shutout

Before each of West Forsyth's past two matches, Kelley Morawsky heard Jose Hernandez say he's not going to score.

Morawsky doesn't mind hearing it, because each time Hernandez has proven himself wrong.



Hernandez buried what proved to be the game-winner fewer than six minutes into Tuesday's match as Grant Bailey pitched a shutout in goal and West's boys soccer team topped ninth-ranked Denmark 2-0.

"It's funny," Morawsky said. "He always says, 'I'm not going to score, I'm not going to score.' Sure enough, last game he scored off a header and then this game was the most pretty goal I've ever seen."

Hernandez's goal came on an absolute missile from 35 yards away, deflecting off the crossbar and back down into goal.

The Wolverines doubled their lead with 20:45 left in the first half when Lucas Campos took advantage of a failed clearance and punched the ball past Austin Bender. Reid Campbell helped apply the pressure to disorganize the Danes' back line.

The victory extends West's winning streak to three games, which includes a 4-0 win against North Forsyth and a 5-0 win against Jackson County..

"It truly means everything," Morawsky said. "We have a such a strong group of seniors this year that have been leaders for our underclassmen, and they have been working incredibly hard and just trying to keep us building each game."

Denmark came frustratingly close to breaking through on multiple occasions but was repelled each time by Bailey and the Wolverines' back line.

Bailey made a diving stab to prevent an equalizer four minutes after Hernandez's score, then later in the half, Denmark had a goal called back because of an offside penalty and then a shot by Jacob Pelletier was scooped up by Bailey on a short hop to keep the Danes off the board.

"I was so impressed by our defense," Morawsky said. "I felt like they were so connected. They're finally driving and kind of figuring out where to be. That's really where it starts with us. Once we have that strong defensive line, the rest of us can start to play forward."

Denmark also received some impressive goalie play in the second half when Oskar Bringle slipped through the Danes' defense and fired off a shot that required David Gad to dive to his left just in time to punch the ball away from the goal.

West [5-2-1, 2-1 Region 6-7A] has matches against The Lovett School and Norcross scheduled for Friday, while Denmark [7-4, 1-2 Region 6-7A] will try to rebound March 15 against Alpharetta.