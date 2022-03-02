Soccer: West Forsyth girls hitting stride after shutout of Jackson County

By Jacob Smith

For the Forsyth County News

After winning the Class 7A state championship last season, West Forsyth girls soccer team was eager to get back to the field to compete for back-to-back titles.

The beginning of the season may have caused some doubt, but after Tuesday night’s 6-0 victory against Jackson County, the Wolverines are on a 3-0 wining streak where they have outscored their opponents 23-0.

“It’s been a lot of fun to compete like that,” West coach Jason Galt said. “We only played the starters for a half because we don’t want to run the score up on anyone. We had to replace 10 seniors from our roster last year, but we also returned five starters, so the new girls are starting to figure themselves out. Earlier in the season, we hit some bumps, but now, we’re starting to hit our stride.”

By the end of the first half, West held a 4-0 lead over the six-win Jackson County team. Freshman Abby Batts led all offense, scoring two goals in the game. Lauren McGarl, Maren Perkins, Ava Martin and Emma Perkins each scored a goal as well in the win.

“These girls are just so skilled,” Galt said. “They really are just great soccer players. I just need to get out of the way and let them play.”

Though the Wolverines have really found a strong groove offensively, Galt said his team needs to continue the momentum through the Region 6-7A schedule to be able to have a strong chance of repeating as state champions.

“We need to make sure we’re not playing like a bunch of individuals,” Galt said. “We’re really good when we’re playing team soccer and not trying to force something that’s not there. Everybody wants to score. Our focus going forward is allowing five to six girls to get their best look at the goal.”

The Wolverines [5-2, 2-0 Region 6-7A] will face the second-ranked team in the state on March 8 in the form of the Denmark [9-0, 1-0 in Region 6-7A].

“[Denmark] can score goals,” Galt said. “So we have to make sure they don’t sc