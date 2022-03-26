Soccer: West Forsyth rallies for 5th straight win, sets up showdown with Central

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

West Forsyth's girls soccer team defeated Lambert on Friday, 3-1, setting up a showdown with Forsyth Central next week to determine the region's No. 2 seed.

The Longhorns got on the board first during Friday's match, but the Wolverines answered with freshman Abby Batts using her speed to run past her defender. She shot the ball when she got the one-on-one matchup with Lambert goalie Heidi Harris, who dove to deny Batts’ shot but just missed as the ball rolled into the net.

Shortly after, the Wolverines lined up for a free kick that didn't find the net. But Emma Armstrong passed the ball to Michelle Moskau, who kicked the ball down the middle to give West a 2-1 lead heading toward the locker room.

“I’m a little disappointed with the way we played,” Wolverines head coach Jason Galt said. “I thought we committed too many fouls. We gave them way too many free kicks, too many chances to score.

Opening the second half, the Wolverines made a change in their goalkeeper position. Abby Cragin played the first half and Olivia Needham started the second half.

Goals were hard to come by for both the Wolverines and Longhorns in the second half, although both teams were being aggressive in attacking goal. Both teams fired from corner kicks and free kicks. However, the balls were not finding the back of the net.

“We weren’t playing our style of soccer," Galt said. "We preach all the time “win the ball and switch.” Whenever we're in possession, we’re trying to switch fields and our wings are supposed to stay wide, and some of the girls were doing their thing out there. They can’t do that if we’re going to make another run at the state championship. We have to play our brand of soccer."

With two minutes left in the match, and neither team scoring in the second half, Alexia Force broke loose from her defender and scored to provide the dagger.

The Wolverines have now won five straight games dating back to a March 8 loss to Denmark.

“We made some changes after the Denmark game," Galt said. "I just decided we got a few girls that have to get chances to score. Since the change, it's been good for us. We’re fighting for the No. 2 seed, and tonight we knew we had to win."

West [10-3, 4-1 Region 6-7A] will travel to Forsyth Central at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner of that game locking up a home playoff game.

“We got Central on Tuesday and Central is a very, very good soccer team," Galt said. "We know we have our work cut out for us. No. 2 seed is our focus right now."

Lambert [9-6, 2-3 Region 6-7A] will host Blessed Trinity at 6 p.m. Tuesday before wrapping up region play April 1 at South Forsyth.