Soccer: West boys upend Denmark in PKs for first region win

In his post-game talk with his team, West Forsyth head coach Richard Ortega said to his team that their win in penalty kicks over Denmark was their ‘turning point’ in the season.

“I think the boys have worked really really hard to be where they are right now,” Ortega said. “Every day is a challenge. We always remind them that there is no easy game, and tonight was a very difficult game. They showed not just a lot of intelligence, but a lot of heart and desire. They are changing the way the program is developing.”

With the game on the line, senior Javier Morales stepped up. He was the 10th player to shoot, with both teams tied 3-3. If he missed, both teams would have to send five more players for another round of penalty kicks.

After Morales’ goal sailed to the right of Denmark goalie David Gad and into the net, the Wolverines swarmed Morales as he ripped his jersey off and ran to the crowd.

Along with the winning goal, Josh Bateman, Harrison Marsden and Jack Schnarr made their shots to take the 4-3 win.