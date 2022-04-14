Soccer: West Forsyth upends No. 6 Collins Hill to clinch program's first playoff win

By Alan Cole

For the Forsyth County News

Rudi Pires called his shot.

West Forsyth’s boys soccer coach had a clear idea of how his fourth-seeded Wolverines could upset top-seeded Collins Hill in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, both in terms of the style of play and what the game would have to look like.

“I told the boys from the beginning 1-0 would win this game,” Pires said. “They did amazing just sticking to the game plan.”

One Lucas Campos goal with eight minutes remaining in overtime later, Pires had his 1-0 win and West had its first playoff win in program history.

“I think these guys proved that we can beat anybody on our day,” Pires said. “We went into this game as the underdogs as the fourth seed in Forsyth County, and I really believe that we went head-to-head with Collins Hill and proved we could beat anybody.”

On the other side, a groundbreaking season for Collins Hill in its own right stopped well before many expected. The Eagles went into this game as the No. 1 seed in Region 8-7A thanks to its first region championship in program history and was 12-1 over its past 13 games, but never pieced their usual level of play together Wednesday night at Fahring Field.

“I do not think after the full match that we deserved to be victorious,” Collins Hill head coach Jamie Gleeson said. “I don’t think we did enough, to be honest. Unfortunately, you have to earn these matches in the playoffs, and every team is dangerous.”

Gleeson’s team spent the majority of the match in possession but struggled to create a lot of clear scoring chances against a firm West defense. West goalkeeper Grant Bailey was tested more than his counterpart at the other end of the field but not enough to fully drive home the Eagles’ advantage in game control.

The Wolverines did have their moments, though, including one stinging shot from Oskar Bringle that forced Collins Hill’s freshman goalkeeper Jackson Burrell into a diving save down to his left. It was a night with plenty of potential breakthroughs, including five Collins Hill corners in regulation, but after 80 minutes the score remained where it started.

And once again in extra time, Pires knew what it would take.

“We talked about at the end of the game that any game in overtime teams are going to make defensive mistakes,” he said. “And we waited just to capitalize on that one mistake.”

With just 7:58 standing between the match and a penalty shootout, Collins Hill finally blinked first.

A defensive breakdown on the edge of the penalty area allowed Campos to receive a pass from Reid Campbell, take two clean touches of the ball and work forward with a clear angle on Burrell, and he did not miss his opportunity with a perfectly slotted shot into the bottom corner.

“I just knew I had to finish it,” Campos said. “It was a great goal. Our team really worked hard for this.

"We played this game for one of our teammates' little sisters, Caroline Westerby, who is in the hospital right now. A lot of us tried to wear pink to support her. We're here for her and we're here for our teammates."

Collins Hill mustered two more corners and last-gasp pressure in search of a tying goal, but the horn sounded on the region champions after 100 grueling minutes of action.

“We’ve had a great season,” Gleeson said. “We’ve only lost twice in the last two months. We lost once to [Peachtree] Ridge a couple weeks ago, and hadn’t lost since Feb. 4. The boys put a lot of effort in. We’re young still. We only had three starting seniors leaving, and we’re still kind of forming what we want to be. I really wish it could’ve ended differently obviously, but we didn’t have it in the cards unfortunately.”

The dealer will keep shuffling those cards for West in the game of chance that is the postseason. Up next will be another road game against Campbell after the Spartans beat Grayson 5-1 on Wednesday.

“I think the mindset is we’ve beaten teams that are ranked easily in the top six, seven, definitely the top 10 in the state,” Pires said. “The mindset is we can beat anybody in front of us.”

After what he pinpointed with his pre-match prediction in the first round, it is hard to doubt him.