Soccer: West handles business against South, remains undefeated

West Forsyth's girls soccer team won 8-0 against South Forsyth on Friday to win their 10th straight game to start the season.

Tori DellaPeruta scored a hat trick and assisted the first goal, and Courtney JeBavy added two goals.

“This was the cross-town rival game,” West head coach Jason Galt said. “I tell the girls all the time never underestimate your opponents. They came out focused and got ready to play. Very impressive play.”

South head coach Erik Moore said it looked like his team might have been slightly intimidated playing the No. 1 Class 7A team in the state.

“I was proud of them for their effort at the end, but under the same circumstances, we need to do what we do as a team to make sure that happens,” Moore said.

West had a 5-0 lead at halftime, but Galt started to rotate different formations throughout the second half to get his team playing time at different positions.

“We’re very athletic,” Galt said. “I’ve got great soccer players, but these soccer players are athletes. These girls are fast, they can run ... they’re just the whole package.”

West is outscoring its opponents this season 64-4. They will have a couple of big tests next week, first against The Westminster Schools [No. 1 in Class 3A], followed by a region clash with region foe Lambert [No. 3 in Class 7A].

“My philosophy has always been, ‘We’re gonna do what we do,’” Galt said. “No matter what formation we see, we’re gonna play our brand of soccer. When you play good teams, you’ve got to turn the intensity up. Hopefully, we’re gonna do that on Tuesday against Westminster. I think the girls are fired up to have some quality teams to play.”

West (10-0, 4-0 Region 6-7A) will host The Westminster Schools on Tuesday, then host Lambert on Friday.

South (3-7-1, 2-2 Region 6-7A) still has Denmark and Lambert left on the region schedule, with a chance to claim the fourth spot in the region.

“When we’re playing our best soccer, I see quick ball movements and communication,” Moore said. “Everybody does their part. When we’re all on the same page, we’re very competitive.”

South’s only game next week is Friday at Denmark.