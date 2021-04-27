Soccer: West topples Mill Creek to reach Elite 8

HOSCHTON — West Forsyth is making a habit out of turning the undefeated into the defeated.

The Wolverines' Sweet 16 matchup against second-ranked Mill Creek on Monday was no different.

Tori DellaPeruto scored two goals, Haylee Dornan was excellent in goal and West handed the Hawks their first loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat propelling the Wolverines into the Elite Eight.

Mill Creek is one of six teams to have its first loss come at the hands of West, joining Creekview, Gainesville, Johns Creek, Sequoyah and St. Pius X.

"I feel like that was a championship-caliber game," Dornan said. "They're a very good team and they fought for it and so did we. We just came out on top."



Dornan was key in preserving West's one-goal lead despite a late barrage of chances inside the Wolverines' third of the field.



Her save off a Mill Creek throw-in with 4:10 remaining marked the Hawks' last chance until Arianna Manrique's shot in front of goal sailed just wide of the net with 20 seconds remaining.

On another occasion, Cowart twice charged out of goal to slide feet first and knocked the ball away. Seconds later she came up with a save on a Mill Creek corner.

"If she's not the best athlete in the state, then definitely in the county," West coach Jason Galt said. "Just unbelievable saves tonight that she had in goal. She's the quarterback in [flag] football and she's the same way on the soccer field."

Meanwhile, DellaPeruta provided all of the offense West needed.

Her first goal came on a beautifully placed shot, where she drew the keeper up the left side and squeezed it past her and around the near post.

"I looked up to see if my player was there to cross it," DellaPeruta said. "I looked near post and the keeper was in the middle of the goal, so I knew with my left foot I had her beat near post, and I just hit it as hard as I can. It was amazing."



DellaPeruta doubled the Wolverines' lead early in the second half when she converted a penalty kick five minutes after halftime.