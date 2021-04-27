Softball: West alum Fletcher eager to lead Wolverines in 2021

There’s a new rivalry in Forsyth County, albeit a friendly rivalry.

Maci Fletcher was hired last week to lead West Forsyth’s softball program, and when the Wolverines face Forsyth Central this fall, Fletcher will coach against her former teammate at Valdosta State, Kelly Gordon.

“She found out I got the job and she was one of the first people to call me,” Fletcher said. “She was actually my catcher. We came into college together. We’ve known each other for a while now, both on and off the field, so we’re both super excited for this competition. Our comment to each other was, ‘See you on the field.’”