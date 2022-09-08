Softball: West Forsyth doubles up Milton for region road win

Lindleigh Cole and Abby Williams were a two-person wrecking crew as West Forsyth demolished Milton in Region 6-7A action Tuesday in Fulton County.
Cole racked up five RBIs, while Williams drove in four during a 12-6 road win. Both Wolverines finished with three hits in the contest.
West Forsyth (9-2, 2-1) built a 7-0 lead thanks to multiple runs in the first (2), third (2) and fourth (3) innings.
Milton, a Class 7A state tournament qualifier last season, rallied back with a four-run fifth frame only to see the visitors plate four themselves in the top of the sixth.
The Eagles scored twice in the home half of the sixth, but the Wolverines kept them at bay and even tacked on an insurance run in the seventh for good measure.
Williams posted the win in the circle, striking out eight.