Softball: West Forsyth eases past Roswell

Roswell outhit West Forsyth in the teams' non-region softball matchup, but the Wolverines took better advantage of their chances in a 9-3 victory Monday in Fulton County.



The Hornets pushed across the game's first run in the opening frame.

However, the visitors went ahead after plating two runs in the third inning. Then, West Forsyth took control by putting up three-spots in the fourth and fifth frames.

Abby Williams, who finished 2-for-3, recorded the game's key hit, ripping a bases-clearing double in the fourth for a 5-1 lead.

Even though the Hornets manufactured single runs in the fifth and seventh innings, the Wolverines (3-1) never seemed threatened. West Forsyth even added a seventh-inning run for good measure.

Kathryn Balkcom and Paige Cooper combined to limit the Hornets to just the three runs, while striking out a total of three batters. Despite allowing 11 hits and three walks, the pair utilized a flawless defense to get them out of jams.

Balkcom picked up the win after holding Roswell to just one run in her four frames.