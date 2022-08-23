Softball: West Forsyth rallies late to defeat No. 4 Dacula

West Forsyth softball pulled off another late comeback win, this time rallying to earn a 6-4 victory over fourth-ranked Dacula Monday on the road.
The Wolverines scored three runs in the top of the sixth to help send the game to extra innings, and then plated three more in the eighth to take the lead. West Forsyth survived a base-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth to escape with the win.
Maddie Heine paced the Wolverines, racking up three doubles. One of her two-baggers drove in West Forsyth's first run to pull the visitors within 3-1. Paige Carroll followed with an RBI double, and Rylee Ramirez tied the game on a run-scoring single.
Heine doubled again in the eighth. Carroll singled her home for a 4-3 lead. Riley Conroy and Grace Harvey came through with key hits later in the inning to give the Wolverines (7-2) much-needed breathing space.
Abby Williams went the distance in the circle, striking out 11.