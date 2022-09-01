Softball: Wolverines top Longhorns in thrilling region opener

West Forsyth carried its non-region trend of comeback wins into its Region 6-7A opener, rallying in the sixth inning for a 7-5 win Wednesday at Lambert.

In a six-team region, every game feels like a playoff matchup, and despite being pushed back a day by the weather, the Wolverines-Longhorns tilt lived up to that lofty billing.

After scoring single runs in the second, third and fifth innings, West Forsyth (8-3, 1-0) held a 3-1 advantage. However, Lambert (4-4-1, 0-1) reeled off three runs in bottom of the frame to storm into the lead.

Hannah Cornetto singled home the Longhorns' first run of the inning, and Ashley Fitts blooped a two-RBI hit in front of a diving Wolverines outfielder.

Facing a late deficit, the Wolverines, if anything, seemed to be in their comfort zone.

Having failed to put up a crooked number through the first five innings, West Forsyth broke through in the sixth.

Sara Coleman kicked off the rally with a one-out single. Catelyn and Emily Brown followed with successive singles to drive home Coleman. A throwing error following a hard liner by Lindleigh Cole allowed both Browns to score and break the 4-all deadlock.

Lambert, though, didn't go quietly. The Longhorns, who were the only local team to reach the state tournament in Columbus last year, scored once in the sixth on an error.

The Wolverines got that run back in the seventh, when Riley Conroy followed Paige Carroll's double with an RBI single.

Abby Williams managed to keep the hosts at bay in the home half to close out the thrilling win.

Emily Brown paced the West Forsyth offense, reaching base in all four of her plate appearances (2 hits, 2 BBs). Carroll, Coleman and Rylee Ramirez added two hits apiece.