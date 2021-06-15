Swim and dive: Aikins impresses in 100 backstroke at U.S. Olympic Trials

OMAHA — Jack Aikins is among the country's best dozen swimmers in the 100 backstroke.
Aikins, who graduated last month from West Forsyth, competed Monday in the U.S. Olympic Trials 100 back semifinals and finished 12th in the event. Aikins, who swam a 54.03, finished just 1.81 behind three-time Olympic gold medalist and world-record holder Ryan Murphy.
Murphy, who took first in the event with a 52.22, is seven years older than Aikins, the second-youngest swimmer in the 16-person field.
Aikins finished 11th earlier Monday to reach the semifinals, swimming a 54.16 in the first stage of competition. His 50m split of 25.75 was the third-fastest in the heat and just three hundredths of a second off first-place finisher Bryce Mefford.
In all, Aikins cut more than half a second off the 54.59 time that qualified him for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Aikins will also compete Wednesday in the 100 free, then Thursday in the 200 back and Saturday in the 50 free.
Aikins, who will enroll this fall at the University of Virginia, captured four state titles earlier this year at the Class 7A swim and dive state championships, winning the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.