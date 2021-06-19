Swim and dive: Aikins finishes seventh in 200 back at Olympic Trials

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Aikins finished seventh in the 200 backstroke finals Friday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials, marking the West Forsyth grad's highest finish at the national qualifier.
Aikins posted a 1:57.90 in the 200 back, nearly three seconds faster than his qualifying time of 2:00.77. It was an impressive showing for Aikins — the youngest swimmer in the finals — who came to the Trials with the 30th-fastest qualifying time in the 200 back.
Ryan Murphy [25] Bryce Mefford [22] finished first and second, respectively, to qualify for next month's Tokyo Games.
Aikins reached the 200 back finals after swimming a 1:57.50 and finishing fifth in the semifinals. Aikins led the race by 0.26 seconds after the first 100 meters, posting 50-meter splits of 27.23 and 28.95.
Aikins also had a 12th-place finish in the 100 back semifinals earlier this week.
Aikins will conclude first Trials appearance later today in the 50 free. Aikins dominated the 50 free in February at the Class 7A state championships — one of four state titles for Aikins — and qualified for the Trials in the event with a 22.95.