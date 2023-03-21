Track and Field: West Forsyth graduate Kyle Brown garners all-America recognition

Auburn thrower and West Forsyth graduate Kyle Brown earned all-America status after placing sixth in the weight throw during the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Competing in his fourth indoor season for the Tigers, Brown threw a new personal-best of 73 feet, 7.50 inches (22.44 meters). It came on the heels of a third-place showing in the SEC championships that earned Brown his first NCAA indoor appearance.
While it's the first indoor USTFCCCA all-America distinction for Brown, the former Wolverine did garner honorable-mention status during the 2022 outdoor season for his work in the hammer event.
During his time at West Forsyth, Brown shined at the discus in particular, finishing runner-up at the state competition twice.