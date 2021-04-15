Track and field: West sweeps Forsyth County Championships

"I felt great coming into today," Osifo said. "The night before, I was praying to myself to get at least a 6-10 or more before I graduated. I got it today, so I'm extremely happy."

West Forsyth swept the Forsyth County Championships on Wednesday, winning both boys and girls competitions. Lambert placed second in each competition, while South and Forsyth Central finished third and fourth, respectively, in each competition.

West's 4x100 relay team of Osifo, Bryce Allen, TJ Jennings and Brandon Nyandoro rewrote the school record for the second time this season, finishing with a 42.11, nearly three tenths of a second faster than their previous time. Four of the 10 fastest 4x100 relay times in West's history now belong to Osifo, Allen, Jennings and Nyandoro.

Allen placed second and Jennings finished third in the 100m dash, though neither came close to South Forsyth sophomore Chris Nelson, who torched the field with a 10.62.

Nelson's time is a school record for South and just three hundredths of a second off the state's fastest 100m time this season.

"I have never seen a kid in our county run that fast," West track and field coach Clayton Tillery said. "I've got to tell you, that was legit. There was no wind, FAT timing [Fully Automatic Timing] — that's probably the fastest kid I've ever seen in Forsyth County, easily."

Nelson also collected wins in the long jump [20-09.25] and 200m dash [21.94].

Josh Nelson won in the triple jump [42-09.00] and finished second in the 200m [22.05], right behind his brother. His 50.18 set a new school record for South.

The girls 1600m run also featured a sibling duo, as South sophomore Carmel Yonas finished first with a 5:22.66, just ahead of her sister, Isabel Yonas [5:24.05].

Lambert senior Cooper Bocko, who recently committed to the University of Georgia, captured the boys 1600m with a 4:20.74, while teammate Colin Chapman edged Denmark sophomore Hayden Hare in the 800m with a 1:58.84.

"I've been in this county 18 years and I guarantee you we've had no better 800 and 1600 guys fields than what we had tonight," Tillery said. "It was great to see the young kids doing well."

Forsyth Central freshman Kieryn Jeter broke a school record in the 400m with a 58.63, and Patrick Haertel's 23.24 in the 200m also set a school record for the Bulldogs.

West set a couple of freshman records, with Cole Schmoyer finishing ninth in the 1600m [4:38.41] and Parker Chase finishing eighth in the 3200m [10:07.79].

"I talked to a couple of the coaches earlier and the thing that still stings a bit to me is the seniors not getting this moment last year," Tillery said. "There were some really good kids in our county that were going to have an opportunity, and they didn't get it and they've moved onto college and they're doing really great things and I'm really excited for them, but I'm thinking a little bit about them tonight. All the teams in the county, I'm thinking a little bit about them."

While he didn't get to finish his junior season, Osifo is picking up right where he left off last season, when his 6-8 in the high jump broke a 10-year-old school record.

Osifo said he's worked on building up more speed toward the end of his runs so he can really take off.

"He works hard, he listens, he's coachable and he's got talent coming out of his ears," said West assistant coach Robert Jenkins, who coaches sprints and jumps. "He's kind of the perfect combination of what a coach looks for in an athlete."

The six Forsyth County teams, along with Gainesville, will meet again April 26 to determine the Region 6-7A championship.

For Osifo, it's another opportunity to make up for lost time.

"It's so exciting to have this happen," Osifo said. "Last year it was like, 'This could have happened, but we never really got the opportunity to.' Now it's all happening, and especially with my last year of high school, it feels like fireworks in my head every time something happens."