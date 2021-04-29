Track and field: West boys, girls capture Region 6-7A championship

On one of the hottest day of the year so far, the West Forsyth's boys and girls track and field teams won the Region 6-7A championship on Wednesday.

The Wolverines took advantage of almost every opportunity given to them. Out of 36 events, West won 12 and is sending someone to sectionals in all but seven events.

“We had a coaches' meeting and we talked about the importance of putting the best team forward out of our region, despite who qualifies,” West coach Clayton Tillery said. “We want the best kids to represent us at sectionals.”

Each team in Region 6-7A won at least two events during the championships. The West girls team won six separate events and Lambert, which finished second, won four events. West also won six boys events, with South Forsyth just behind with five wins.

All of South’s wins came in part from sophomore twins Chris Nelson and Josh Nelson. Josh Nelson won the triple jump and was part of the 4x100 meter relay team, along with Tre Green, Nathan Heo and of course, Chris Nelson.

- photo by Jacob Smith Just a sophomore, Chris Nelson left the region championship with four first-place trophies, the most out of anybody in the region.

Along with the 4x100 win, Nelson individually won the long jump, 100 meter, and 200 meter event.

“Being with him my first year last year, we just wanted to work on the basics,” South boys track coach Austin Hamilton said. “But God-given speed is God-given speed. All we have to work on is the little things with him, and it’s been amazing to see how much he can grow.”

Chris Nelson, who is also a defensive back for the South football team, said that he can’t even tell he’s moving fast in the race. In fact, he thinks he’s moving slow.

“I just want to keep beating my times,” Nelson said. “I don’t think age plays a factor, and it’s more of who wants to work harder. I just go out there and run”

Nelson broke the school record at the Forsyth County meet by running a 10.62 100 meter, and ran a 10.72 at the region championship.

Hamilton said that if Nelson stays competitive, the sky's the limit for what he can accomplish on the track.

“With him it’s hard, because he’s winning by these large margins,” Hamilton said. “So trying to keep him hungry and showing him that he hasn’t reached his peak yet. Freshman year he was goofy, but always, when it was time to work, he was ready to work.”

Grace Mangan won three individual events Wednesday, as her times of 12.51 in the 100 meter and 25.64 on the 200 meter event led her to region victories. Mangan was also a part of the first-place 4x400 West girls team.

Both Brandon Nyandoro and Isaac Osifo were part of the winning West 4x400 team. Nyandoro also won the 400 meter and Osifo won high jump with a mark of 6-09.

North Forsyth’s Alex Arrambide added two individual medals for the Raiders in the 1600 meter and the 3200 meter, while South Forsyth’s Riley Jones won both the long Jump and pole Vault.

Denmark’s Karthik Kochuparambil was part of the winning 4x800 relay team and won the individual 800 meter (1:55.86).

West Forsyth will host sectionals May 8, with more than 100 Forsyth County athletes moving onto the next round in hopes of a state championship.

Girls

West Forsyth- 148 Lambert- 135 Forsyth Central- 109 South Forsyth- 99 Denmark- 62.50 North Forsyth 57 Gainesville 49.50

Boys

West Forsyth 156 South Forsyth 122.50 Lambert 101.50 Gainesville 101 Denmark 72.50 Forsyth Central 68.50 North Forsyth 38

Girls High Jump

Kapadia, Ayesha Lambert 10.00 Garvia, Evelyn Forsyth Central 10.00 Perryman, Kate North Forsyth 10.00 Zorzoli, Bella West Forsyth 10.00 Pacheco, Mel South Forsyth 10.00

Boys High Jump

Osifo, Isaac West Forsyth 6-9.00 Blackstone, Zach Forsyth Central 6-0.00 Schneider, Drew South Forsyth 5.10.00 Morris, Rainey Lambert 5.8.00

Girls Long Jump

Jones, Riley South Forsyth 17-05.75 Pipping, Sarah Forsyth Central 16-11.75 Johnson, Zoey Forsyth Central 16-07.25 Fofana, Makata West Forsyth 16-05.75

Boys Long Jump

Nelson, Chris South Forsyth 22-07.00 Drinkard, Malik Gainesville (22-02.00) Keenan, Patrick Lambert 20-09.00 Sankar, Nishaad West Forsyth 20-00.75

Girls Triple Jump

Jeffers, Ariah Gainesville (35-00.50) Crossman, Josie South Forsyth 34-04.50 Pipping, Sarah Forsyth Central 34-02.50 Fofana, Makaya West Forsyth 33-08.00

Boys Triple Jump

Nelson, Josh South Forsyth 43-06.25 Sankar, Nishaad West Forsyth 43-03.50 Reddy, Neel Lambert 42-03.50 Keenan, Patrick Lambert 42-00.50

Girls Discuss Throw

Gore, Morgan Lambert 101-03 Spenner, Maddie Forsyth Central 91-08 Gizinski, Maggie West Forsyth 90-02 Assin, Talia Denmark 89-09

Boys Discuss Throw

Whitehead, Dorean Gainesville (144.10) Lively, Grant North Forsyth 136-08 Vernon, Andrew Lambert 135-01 Andrews, Logan Forsyth Central 134-07

Girls Shot Put

Durban, Lexie North Forsyth 36-11.00 Gore, Morgan Lambert 36-05.75 Kandul, Karlie Lambert 35-07.50 Wheeler, Caroline South Forsyth 33-11.50

Boys Shot Put

Bell, Turner West Forsyth 45-05.75 Vernon, Andrew Lambert 44-06.50 Bolanos, Julian South Forsyth 43-07.75 Gayle, Lemuel Gainesville (43-03.00)

Girls Pole Vault

Jones, Riley South Forsyth 11-06.00 Lopez-Ramirez, Silvana West Forsyth 11-00.00 Kimsey, Lydia Forsyth Central 10-00.00 Wade, Betsy Forsyth Central 9-00.00

Boys Pole Vault

Norr, Tyler West Forsyth 14-00.00 Mai, Jimmy Gainesville (13-00.00) Hunter, Trae West Forsyth 13-00.00 Andrews, Will Forsyth Central 12-06.00

Girls 4x800 Relay

West Forsyth 9:57.28 South Forsyth 10:00.16 Gainesville 10:04.85 Denmark 10:06.47

Boys 4x800 Relay

Denmark 8:00.31 Gainesville 8:04.70 West Forsyth 8:16.72 Lambert 8:26.91

Girls 1600 Meter

Thompson, Ashley Gainesville (5:15.33) Yonas, Carmel South Forsyth 5:16.04 Courtney, Bella North Forsyth 5:19.78 Yonas, Isabel South Forsyth 5:21.71

Boys 1600 Meter

Arrambide, Alex North Forsyth 4:18.80 Bocko, Cooper Lambert 4:18.84 Kochuparambil, Karthik Denmark 4:19.27 Verska, Nate South Forsyth 4:19.36

Girls 4x100 Relay

Lambert 48.51 Forsyth Central 49.94 West Forsyth 49.99 North Forsyth 50.33

Boys 4x100 Relay

South Forsyth 42.35 West Forsyth 42.37 Gainesville 43.66 Forsyth Central 44.03

Girls 4x200 Relay

West Forsyth 1:53.32 Forsyth Central 1:53.91 North Forsyth 1:58.74

Boys 4x200 Relay

Forsyth Central 1:36.13 West Forsyth 1:36.82 North Forsyth 1:39.02

Girls 400 meter

Jeter, Kieryn Forsyth Central 57.83 LaHood, Sophie Lambert 59.16 Murray, Rachel West Forsyth 59.94 Brown, Jasmine West Forsyth 59.98

Boys 400 meter

Nyandoro, Brandon West Forsyth 49.45 Nelson, Josh South Forsyth 50.39 Osifo, Isaac West Forsyth 50.42 Caballero, Carlos Lambert 50.66

Girls 100 meter

Mangan, Grace West Forsyth 12.51 Dicks, Maranda Denmark 12.78 Robinson, Lydia North Forsyth 12.80 Shumbres, Olivia Lambert 12.91

Boys 100 meter

Nelson, Chris South Forsyth 10.72 Allen, Bryce West Forsyth 11.04 Drinkard, Malik Gainesville (11.16) Haertel, Patrick Forsyth Central 11.17

Girls 100 meter Hurdles

Fofana, Makaya West Forsyth 16.00 Jones, Riley South Forsyth 16.13 Kelly, Clarissa Denmark 16.46 McCall, Dani Forsyth Central 16.83

Boys 110 meter Hurdles

Johnson, Quadtrellis Gainesville (15.26) Neubert, Brendan South Forsyth 15.53 Reidy, Connor West Forsyth 15.59 Kelman, Owen Denmark 16.13

Girls 800 meter

Perriello, Jessica Denmark 2:20.45 Orrego, Mishelle Lambert 2:23.68 Brown, Jasmine West Forsyth 2:23.74 O’Connor Emma South Forsyth 2:23.95

Boys 800 meter

Kochuparambil, Karthik Denmark 1:55.86 Hare, Hayden Denmark 1:57.84 Marshall, Donangelo Gainesville (1:58.45) Jessup, John Gainesville (1:58.64)

Girls 200 meter

Mangan, Grace West Forsyth 25.64 Jeter, Kieryn Forsyth Central 26.15 Robinson, Lydia North Forsyth 26.16 LaHood, Sophie Lambert 26.30

Boys 200 meter

Nelson, Chris South Forsyth 21.90 Nelson, Josh South Forsyth 21.97 Nyandoro, Brandon West Forsyth 22.21 Jennings, TJ West Forsyth 22.38

Girls 300 meter Hurdles

Jabbie, Salima Lambert 48.10 Jabbie, Aminah Lambert 48.24 McCall, Dani Forsyth Central 48.53 Gray, Willow West Forsyth

Boys 300 meter Hurdles

Reidy, Connor West Forsyth 40.42 Fields, Trent Forsyth Central 41.39 Andrews, Will Forsyth Central 42.36 Johnson, Quadtrellis Gainesville (42.78)

Girls 3200 meter

Yonas, Carmel South Forsyth 11:20.01 Thompson, Ashley Gainesville (11:29.49) Sosa, Ashley Gainesville (11:44.37) Yonas, Isabel South Forsyth 11:45.94

Boys 3200 meter

Arrambide, Alex North Forsyth 9:20.11 Ashley, Ethan Denmark 9:20.15 Bocko, Cooper Lambert 9:22.80 Bergey, Ben South Forsyth 9:26.18

Girls 4x400 Relay

West Forsyth 4:07.82 North Forsyth 4:09.37 Forsyth Central 4:10.82 Lambert 4:16.53

Boys 4x400 Relay

West Forsyth 3:22.96 Gainesville 3:27.68 Denmark 3:27.76 Lambert 3:32.47

