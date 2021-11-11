West Forsyth duo of Luke Fernandez, Brian Garmon II sign NLIs

West Forsyth had two seniors sign Wednesday to play baseball in college, as Luke Fernandez signed to Oklahoma State and Brian Garmon II signed to Georgia State.
Fernandez, a two-time All-County selection, posted a 3-3 record and 2.26 ERA last season, striking out 66 batters. He went 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 2019 before the season was canceled.
Garmon II collected a 4.40 ERA as a junior, striking out 69 batters in 45 innings pitched. Garmon II dazzled against North Forsyth on March 10, tossing six one-hit innings and striking out 15 batters in a 5-0 victory.