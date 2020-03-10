Wrestling: Stonecheck finishes as runner-up in NAIA championships

West Forsyth alum Denver Stonecheck finished as a runner-up Saturday in the NAIA National Championships, wrestling at 149 pounds for Life University.

Stonecheck, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2016, entered the tournament as a No. 10 seed but won four-straight matches to reach the championship bout, which came down to a 12-5 decision against Tres Leon of University of the Cumberlands (Ky.).

Stonecheck used a pair of escapes in the second period to pull within three points, but two takedowns, an escape and a point for riding time allowed Leon to keep his distance.