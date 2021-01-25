By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Wrestling: Top-seeded West cruises past Berkmar, Mill Creek
Template Graphic West

West Forsyth punched its ticket to this weekend’s Class 7A duals state tournament on Saturday with wins over Berkmar and Mill Creek.

West, the Region 6-7A duals champion, pummeled Berkmar 71-6 before a 51-23 victory carried the Wolverines into the eight-team tournament Jan. 30 at Partkview High school.

Lambert, the No. 2 team from Region 6-7A, fell one point shy of the tournament after a 37-36 loss to Region 7 champion Mountain View. The Longhorns pounded Discovery in the first match of the day, 78-4.

West will wrestle Tift County in the first round Saturday and would face the Mountain View/Colquitt County winner with a win.

North draws Lowndes in the first round and would face the Archer/Camden County winner with a win.