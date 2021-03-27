Wrestling: West alum Stonecheck helps Life Univ. to first national title

West Forsyth alum Denver Stonecheck helped Life University capture its first NAIA national championship earlier this month, earning All-America honors for the second straight season.
Stonecheck, the fifth-seeded 149-pound wrestler entering the tournament, had a bye in the first round, then beat No. 12 seed Joseph Eads (William Penn) 5-0 to advance to the third round. Stonecheck then upended fourth-seeded Marty Margolis (Grand View), using a third-period nearfall to take control of the match and win 10-7. Stonecheck reached the championship match by winning 9-6 against Jack Latimer (Arizona Christian), who upset top-seeded Trent Johnson in the second round.
Stonecheck fell in the championship bout, 11-4, to Andreus Bond (Southeastern) two weeks after pinning Bond in the first period to win the Mid-South Conference 149-pound championship.
Life collected 158 team points, which denied second-place Grand View its 10th straight national championship.
Stonecheck, who graduated from West in 2016, won a state championship during his senior season with the Wolverines in the 138-pound weight class.