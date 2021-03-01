Forsyth County Animal Shelter needs fosters, showcases new volunteer opportunities

Forsyth County Animal Shelter is putting out a call for fosters and volunteers. With limited contact due to COVID-19, Kathryn Gaglio, program coordinator for the animal shelter, said recruitment for fosters and volunteers is difficult.

Gaglio and the rest of her team are beginning a Volunteer Foster Care Program featuring Doggy Days Out and fostering for dogs, cats and kittens.

“The program that we’ve got set up right now, it’s set up so that no matter what your time commitment is, there is an animal that we can fit to your time commitment,” Gaglio said. “Whether you have a couple months, a day, a couple of hours, there’s an animal that needs your time.”

The shelter is offering long-term and short-term fostering in the form of different programs.

Doggy Day Out: Allows volunteers to check out a dog for a few hours or a whole day to take them on a walk, cuddle at home or go for a car ride. The time commitment for this is a few hours to a day.

Weekend Warrior: Allows volunteers to take a dog home for the weekend. This allows someone to foster who has tight time constraints. Any information that you learn about the dog you are fostering will better help the shelter match it to a potential adopter in the future. The time commitment for this option is four days.

Dog and Adult Cat Fostering: Some cats and dogs do not acclimate well to shelter life and would do better in a foster home environment. Foster parents must be willing to bring animals to adoption appointments and wellness checks. The time commitment for this option is until the animal is adopted.

Kitten Fostering: This is the greatest need for the shelter during the spring and summer. Kitten fosters provide a space for kittens to grow, learn social skills and develop healthy immune systems. The time commitment for this option is from birth to two months.

Fospice (Foster and Hospice): Some animals at the shelter have a medical condition that will shorten its lifespans. The shelter prefers to have these animals spend time in a loving home. All medical care for the animals is provided by the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The time commitments depend on the situation.