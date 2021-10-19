Forsyth County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees through end of 2021

To help make holiday wishes come true for families, and pets, the Forsyth County Animal Shelter is waiving its standard $85 pet adoption fee, according to a news release.
The Home for the Holidays promotion will be available for pet adoptions through Jan. 4.
“Home for the Holidays has become a time of the year that the entire staff at the shelter looks forward to because we know that our wonderful animals have a great opportunity at finding homes,” said Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella.
“Each of these pets deserves a family to go home with and we truly enjoy seeing the smiles they put on adopting families’ faces.”
The shelter’s adoption fee includes microchipping for all pets, altering and age-appropriate vaccinations.
“With the wonderful fall weather, we wanted to give folks an opportunity to come see the newly renovated shelter have some family fun and meet some of the pets that are looking for a forever home,” Iacopella said.
In addition to seeking homes for all the animals in its care, the Forsyth County Animal Shelter is always looking for volunteers, those willing to foster animals and donations of items such as pet food, toys and bedding.
The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is at 4065 County Way off Ga. 400 in northern Forsyth County and provides animal adoptions from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, call (678) 965-7185 or visit forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Animal-Shelter.
Residents may also connect with the shelter on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/forsythcountyanimalshelter.