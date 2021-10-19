Forsyth County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees through end of 2021

To help make holiday wishes come true for families, and pets, the Forsyth County Animal Shelter is waiving its standard $85 pet adoption fee, according to a news release.

The Home for the Holidays promotion will be available for pet adoptions through Jan. 4.

“Home for the Holidays has become a time of the year that the entire staff at the shelter looks forward to because we know that our wonderful animals have a great opportunity at finding homes,” said Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella.

“Each of these pets deserves a family to go home with and we truly enjoy seeing the smiles they put on adopting families’ faces.”



