Forsyth County firefighters come to stray kitten’s rescue on Christmas day

They ended up naming the cat Mamma Kitty and the black and white kitten Ebony, but they hadn’t yet decided on a name for the little, all-grey kitten.

As the kittens have gotten a little older, Rita and Denny started to notice them venturing out of their little spot in the garage more and more, and then on Christmas Eve, Rita said she saw one of the kittens playing in the driveway.

“It looked kind of odd because we’ve never seen them outside at night,” Denny said. “The next morning, I went out to feed them, and I didn’t see the grey one.”

Usually, the grey kitten greets Denny at the door of the garage, waiting for their morning food and affection. Then he heard a kitten crying.

It sounded like it could have been coming from a utility trailer he had parked out in the backyard, so he started to dig through a pile of wood stacked on top of the trailer, looking for the kitten.

“I was frantically trying to find it because you could tell it was in distress,” Denny said. “After crawling around on the ground and trying to see under it, I came in and told my wife what was going on. She came out and both of us spent about an hour [looking].”

They unloaded the entire trailer, moved it to the driveway so they could see better underneath it and continued looking. After a long while of searching, Denny looked up into a tree in the backyard and saw something moving.

“What I thought had been a bundle of pine cones at the top of a tree changed, and I could see the white socks of the kitten’s paw,” Denny said. “It was pretty high up. We piled up leaves at the base of the tree because we didn’t know, at that point, what to do.”

Denny said he used to work at the Forsyth County Fire Department when he was younger and knew they used to help rescue kittens from trees, so he ran inside and gave them a call.