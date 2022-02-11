Humane society plans dates with animals for Valentine's Day fundraiser

Local residents will be taking cats out for coffee and dogs on moonlit strolls for Valentine’s Day as the Humane Society of Forsyth County hosts its first “I Chews You Lock-In” event from Feb. 12-14.

The event helps support the humane society’s adoption and rescue efforts and shines some light on some of the purrfectly adoptable animals at the shelter.

During the lock-in, supporters will be able to sponsor an animal of their choosing and go on a “date” with them.

“This event is a really great way to not only raise awareness for the shelter, but also to help people to see these animals’ personalities,” said Amanda Porter with the humane society. “Initially, the animals might be a little standoffish or something, but when you spend 30 minutes with them or an hour with them, they’ll come out of their shells.”

The humane society will be providing participants with images of the cute creatures so that they can share all about their four-legged date-mates on social media.

While the in-person dates are sold out, animal-lovers can still be a cat or dog’s Valentine this year by hosting their own fundraisers for the humane society.

