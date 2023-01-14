How high school students can get their art featured across county, spread watershed health awareness

For the second year in a row, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful and the county’s Department of Water & Sewer are calling on high school artists to compete in a storm drain painting contest.

Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and will be reviewed by a panel of judges. Interested applicants can send entries and completed release forms to Apryl Milam at agmilam@forsythco.com.

The theme for original artwork is “Only Rain Goes Down the Drain,” and three contest winners will receive a prize of $100, certificates of recognition, and they will be able to paint their creations on storm drains throughout the county.

“As water flows over land, streets and parking lots after a rain event, numerous contaminants including trash, chemicals, pet waste, motor oil, yard clippings and fertilizers are collected along the way ending up in our water systems,” said Forsyth County Manager of Environmental Programs Tammy Wright. “This contest is a creative, interactive tool that will help educate our residents about watershed health and the importance of keeping our waterways clean.”

This beautification project was started and sponsored by Keep Forsyth County Beautiful and the county’s Department of Water & Sewer in an effort to educate the public about watershed health.

For more information about the contest, visit https://www.keepforsythcountybeautiful.org/copy-of-storm-drain-marking.