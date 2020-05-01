The Forsyth Philharmonic keeps the show going on — virtually

The Forsyth Philharmonic has not been able to hold rehearsals since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, but that has not stopped them from making music together.

The local community orchestra group recently released a virtual performance of “Mock Morris,” an early 20th-century piece by Australian composer Percy Grainger — with each member playing their parts at home.

“Music is community,” said Rachel Landers, the group’s co-director along with her husband, Jason. “We wanted to show that we can still bring people together, even if it’s in a nontraditional way.”