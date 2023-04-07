These Denmark High School students are donating self-made coloring books to help others through art

She came up with the idea for the coloring book last year before the group published their first volume, letting the school and community know about the healing powers art can have on those struggling with their mental health.

Wood, who has taught art in Forsyth County for more than 12 years, said she was facing her own stressors in life after losing her adoptive mother in 2020 and her father in 2021. She decided to bring her students together to create the book she hoped could help others who were also facing grief, stress or anxiety to take a moment to simply create.

To help publish the book and purchase art supplies, Wood and the students received the $1,500 Bright Ideas Grant from Sawnee EMC, which allowed them to donate about 150 coloring books last year to children’s hospitals, school counselors, special needs students, the community and The Memory Project, a nonprofit that supports kids around the world who have faced extreme challenges in life.

This year, Wood said she and her students hope to make an even bigger impact with the second volume featuring 70 coloring pages made by students. It includes QR codes that allow users to watch videos showing how the drawing on the page was made, view 3D art or see the finished artwork.

“I got inspiration from my adaptive art students for the interactive aspect of the coloring book,” Wood said. “One of my sweet adaptive art students really enjoyed watching a GIF that one of my media arts students created.”

With another grant from Sawnee EMC and supporting community sponsors, the Denmark students were able to publish 100 copies this year so far to donate with needed art supplies to others.

Now, Wood said they have put up the coloring books for sale to raise more funds so they can continue with donations. The new volume is available for $15 each through an online form at tinyurl.com/428r2zsk.

Wood and the students will also be selling copies in person at Denmark High School during their spring fling on Friday, April 14, and at the Artist’s Perspective Art Show on Tuesday, May 2, from 5:30-8 p.m.

“With community purchase and through collaborative efforts, we can continue to help those in need and inspire others with a rippling effect,” Wood said.