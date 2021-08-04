5 things to do in Forsyth County this weekend, Aug. 6-8

Check out these upcoming events happening around Forsyth County to help you get rid of those back-to-school, or work, blues. From princess parties to live music to car shows, we've got you covered this weekend.
Space Princess Makeover
The Force will be strong this weekend at Sweet & Sassy at The Collection for its Space Princess Makeover. Sign up the little Leia or Rey in your life to learn how to do space buns, cosmic and crazy nails. Crafts, candy, singing, dancing and a special galactic guest will be making an appearance.
Price: $40 per child
When: 4:15 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6
Where: Sweet & Sassy Cumming, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Reservations are required. Call 770-781-0300 to book.
Run for the Son Car Show
Join Friendship Baptist Church for its 11th annual Run for the Son Car Show. Come out to enjoy great food, live music, fellowship and more. Awards will be given out to the best and baddest cars around, so make sure you catch a glimpse before they hit the highway.
Price: Pre-register before Friday, Aug. 6 for $20. Registration day of $25. Registration and T-shirt combo $35.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: Friendship Baptist Church, 2250 Friendship Circle, Cumming
For more information, contact Trevor at 404-660-8959.
Swaller in the Holler
Head over to Warbington Farms for a night full of music, barbecue and some of the finest fruit pickin' around. There will be a performance by Carolina's own Justin Clyde Williams with support from Jeff "BearCat" Bunch, and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. This event is strictly 18+.
Price: Two canned goods per person, which will benefit Family Haven of Forsyth County.
When: 5:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming
Shabbat Community Luncheon
Celebrate Jewish communal life at Congregation Beth Israel this weekend with a Shabbat luncheon kickoff featuring yummy dishes and refreshing drinks. This event is open to the entire community.
Price: Free. To reserve a spot, click here.
When: 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7
Where: Congregation Beth Israel, 795 Brannon Road, Cumming
Sunset Sessions
Join The Collection for a Sunset Session featuring musical artists such as Jon Oswald and Backroad to Brooklyn. Food and beverage options will be provided along with cornhole and multiple shops to peruse. This weekend, catch Jon Oswald on Friday or Saturday and Backroad to Brooklyn on Sunday.
Price: Free
When: 6-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming