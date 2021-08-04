5 things to do in Forsyth County this weekend, Aug. 6-8

Join Friendship Baptist Church for its 11th annual Run for the Son Car Show. Come out to enjoy great food, live music, fellowship and more. Awards will be given out to the best and baddest cars around, so make sure you catch a glimpse before they hit the highway.

Price: Pre-register before Friday, Aug. 6 for $20. Registration day of $25. Registration and T-shirt combo $35.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7

Where: Friendship Baptist Church, 2250 Friendship Circle, Cumming

For more information, contact Trevor at 404-660-8959.