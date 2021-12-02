7 Christmas light displays in the area you don't want to miss

Spend holiday nights cruising with friends and family and taking in the dazzling, seasonal sights. Here are some must-see light shows in and around Forsyth County.
Ashebrooke Night of Lights
Stop by to see a single-night lightshow extravaganza with more than 300 homes participating.
When: 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Where: Ashebrooke subdivision, 4970 Luke Drive, Cumming
For more information, click here.
Lamb Family Light Spectacular
Check out this family light show by tuning in to 87.9 FM and enjoying the cool tunes and lights with friends and family.
When: 6-10 p.m., every night until Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: 207 Hickory Oak Hollow, Cumming
For more information, click here.
Blagg Family Lights
Drive past the third anniversary of an animated light show with synchronized music from 94.7 FM.
When: 5:30-11 p.m., nightly
Where: 5910 Bridge Stone Court, Cumming
For more information, click here.
Emory Johns Creek lights
If you're in south Forsyth, check out the 2-mile track of holiday lights on both sides of the road by Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
When: Lights turn on at dark all of December
Where: Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Hospital Parkway
For more information, click here.
Christmas in Castille
Drive to Alpharetta for a light show with more than 57,000 lights synchronized to music.
When: Weather permitting, the show will be 6-9 p.m., every Thursday through Saturday until Dec. 23
Where: 4220 Tivoli Way, Alpharetta
For more information and weather updates, click here.
Holiday Lights at Veteran's Park
Drive through two miles of carefully-placed Christmas lights.
Price: $20 per car
When: 6-9 p.m., every night until Dec. 31
Where: 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton
For more information, click here.