By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
7 Christmas light displays in the area you don't want to miss
christmas lights
Photo by Cole Ciarlello, Unsplash.

Spend holiday nights cruising with friends and family and taking in the dazzling, seasonal sights. Here are some must-see light shows in and around Forsyth County.

Ashebrooke Night of Lights

Ashebrooke

Stop by to see a single-night lightshow extravaganza with more than 300 homes participating. 

When: 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Where: Ashebrooke subdivision, 4970 Luke Drive, Cumming

For more information, click here.

Lamb Family Light Spectacular

lamb family light spectacular
Photo courtesy Lamb Family Light Spectacular.

Check out this family light show by tuning in to 87.9 FM and enjoying the cool tunes and lights with friends and family.

When: 6-10 p.m., every night until Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: 207 Hickory Oak Hollow, Cumming

For more information, click here.

Blagg Family Lights

blagg family lights
Photo courtesy Blagg Family Lights.

Drive past the third anniversary of an animated light show with synchronized music from 94.7 FM.

When: 5:30-11 p.m., nightly 

Where: 5910 Bridge Stone Court, Cumming

For more information, click here.

Emory Johns Creek lights

lights
Photo courtesy North Atlanta Luxury.

If you're in south Forsyth, check out the 2-mile track of holiday lights on both sides of the road by Emory Johns Creek Hospital.

When: Lights turn on at dark all of December

Where: Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Hospital Parkway

For more information, click here.

Christmas in Castille

christmas in castille
Photo courtesy Christmas in Castille.

Drive to Alpharetta for a light show with more than 57,000 lights synchronized to music.

When: Weather permitting, the show will be 6-9 p.m., every Thursday through Saturday until Dec. 23

Where: 4220 Tivoli Way, Alpharetta

For more information and weather updates, click here.

Holiday Lights at Veteran's Park

lights
Photo courtesy Holiday Lights at Veteran's Park.

Drive through two miles of carefully-placed Christmas lights.

Price: $20 per car

When: 6-9 p.m., every night until Dec. 31

Where: 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton

For more information, click here.

Dahlonega's Old Fashioned Christmas 

dahlonega lights
Photo courtesy Dahlonega's Old Fashioned Christmas.

Make memories with friends and family with a Christmas parade and holiday lights strung up around downtown Dahlonega. 

When: Parade is 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11; holiday lights will be on until Jan. 9, 2022

Where: downtown Dahlonega

For more information, click here.