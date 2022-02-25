‘A lifeline:’ Forsyth Central student to hold first Out of Darkness Suicide Awareness walk in Forsyth County

Ali Norris lost her older brother to suicide when she was 14.

Before his death, Steven Norris had attended the University of Georgia, and his family described him as brilliant. He not only excelled in school, but he had close friends, family and a girlfriend of eight years.

His family said they could have never expected that he was struggling with his mental health.

They said they couldn’t quite wrap their heads around such an incomprehensible loss at the time. But as the reality of what happened settled in, they weren’t sure where they could turn to for help.

“A lot of the people around me didn’t know how to talk to me, so they just kind of resorted to not talking about it at all,” Ali said. “That’s a thing that I really struggled with for a while.”

A freshman at Forsyth Central High School at the time, she felt isolated.

But after two months, her mother, Mary, took her and her sister, Carolan, to an Out of Darkness Awareness walk in Atlanta hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Not only did they get to learn more about the cause surrounding suicide awareness, but they had the chance to meet other families who were struggling.

Suddenly, they didn’t feel so alone.

“We really needed a lifeline,” Mary said. “And that walk — getting friends, his fraternity brothers, the community together — it was one of the first times there was a smile on my face.”

That day, they said the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention had a huge impact on their family — one they will never forget.

Now three years later, Ali plans to bring the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to Forsyth County for the first time to help other families and her peers who may be struggling.

