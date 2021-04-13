Author Carmen Agra Deedy celebrates Children’s Book Day at library

Nationally renowned author and storyteller Carmen Agra Deedy will speak and share stories with children and families in an event celebrating Día, a national effort to emphasize the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds.

The event will be held online at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 29. Admission to An Evening of Storytelling with Carmen Agra Deedy is free, but advance registration is required.

The first 150 registered participants will receive a free copy of Deedy’s latest book, 'Rita & Ralph’s Rotten Day,' courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library and Forsyth County Arts Alliance.

Deedy is the author of 12 books for children, including ‘The Library Dragon,’ ‘The Rooster Who Would Not Be Quiet!,’ ‘Martina the Beautiful Cockroach,’ and ‘14 Cows for America,’ a New York Times Bestseller. Funny, insightful, and frequently irreverent, Deedy’s stories are culled from her childhood as a Cuban refugee in Decatur.

Deedy served as the Summer Reading Champion for the national Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP) in 2020 and read stories to thousands of children and families in her Picture Book Friday video series on Facebook.



“Carmen Agra Deedy is such a strong supporter of early literacy and programs to help children love and enjoy reading. She’s also a wonderful storyteller, so audiences of all ages hang on her every word. She’s an ideal partner to help us celebrate Día this year,” said FCPL Programming Manager Tracy Walker.

Día, also known as El día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day), nurtures cognitive and literacy development in ways that honor a child’s home language and culture. Día is also intended as a celebration of children and offers an opportunity to connect them to the world of learning through books, stories, and libraries.

“Ms. Deedy has a lovely ability to connect with children through stories. And, thanks to a generous grant from the Forsyth County Arts Alliance, hundreds of Forsyth County families will be able to add a free copy of Rita & Ralph’s Rotten Day to their home libraries,” said Walker.

Copies of the book will also be donated to Forsyth County Head Start classes as part of the library’s Día celebration.

For more information, or to register for An Evening of Storytelling with Carmen Agra Deedy, please visit www.forsythpl.org.