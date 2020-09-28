Back the Blue softball tournament raises $60,000 for B.A.D.G.E.

The softball team representing the city of Cumming walked away from Saturday’s Back the Blue tournament with the trophy, but the real winner was local law enforcement officers and their families.
Leading up to and during the tournament on Saturday, which was held at Central Park, $60,000 was raised for B.A.D.G.E., a local program that provides support and assistance to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officers during times of need.
“At opening ceremonies, we had raised $50,700, then a guy came up to me and said he was going to put us at $60,000,” Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow said. “It was a great time.”
Along with the Cumming team, teams from the Forsyth County government, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Schools and the Forsyth County Fire Department also played in the tournament, leading to the city and the school system in the tournament’s finals.
“It was so much fun,” Brumbalow said. “I’ve got so many friends off of all of those teams, and it was a great atmosphere. Everybody was having a good time and cutting up and, yeah, everybody is trying to win, but it was just fun. There were a lot of home runs by a lot of teams”
The tournament kicked off with Charlie Westbrook, the 11-year-old honorary mayor of Cumming, throwing out the first pitch.
“It was amazing,” Brumbalow said. “We had football and music and all that stuff. We had Beaver Toyota there giving out ice cream. Everybody I saw had a smile on their face. It was a great atmosphere.”
Along with the donations for B.A.D.G.E., the mayor previously said the office of Lipscomb, Johnson, Sleister, Dailey and Smith had donated jerseys for the tournament and B & B Awards in Cumming had donated “the prestigious Back the Blue Trophy.”
The event was such a success, the mayor said they are planning to play the tournament annually.
“We’re going to do it again next year,” Brumbalow said. “Sometime next fall, we’ll set a date sometime next year, but we plan to do it as a fundraiser for the B.A.D.G.E. every fall, and hopefully it’ll be bigger and better next year.”
While the Back the Blue tournament is over, donations can still be made to B.A.D.G.E. To make a donation or find out more information, go to badgeoffcso.org, email badgeoffcso@gmail.com or call 678-341-0870.