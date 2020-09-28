Back the Blue softball tournament raises $60,000 for B.A.D.G.E.

The softball team representing the city of Cumming walked away from Saturday’s Back the Blue tournament with the trophy, but the real winner was local law enforcement officers and their families.

Leading up to and during the tournament on Saturday, which was held at Central Park, $60,000 was raised for B.A.D.G.E., a local program that provides support and assistance to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officers during times of need.

“At opening ceremonies, we had raised $50,700, then a guy came up to me and said he was going to put us at $60,000,” Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow said. “It was a great time.”

Along with the Cumming team, teams from the Forsyth County government, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Schools and the Forsyth County Fire Department also played in the tournament, leading to the city and the school system in the tournament’s finals.

“It was so much fun,” Brumbalow said. “I’ve got so many friends off of all of those teams, and it was a great atmosphere. Everybody was having a good time and cutting up and, yeah, everybody is trying to win, but it was just fun. There were a lot of home runs by a lot of teams”