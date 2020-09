After officials with Israel and the United Arab Emirates met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday to sign the Abraham Accords, which will normalize relations between the two countries, an expert will speak with Forsyth County's Jewish community about what that means.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16 at noon, Rabbi Levi Duchman, who has lived in the UAE secretly for five years, will take part in a video conference with members of Congregation Beth Israel to discuss the changes.

Those interested in watching can sign up online.