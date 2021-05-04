The Cumming Fairgrounds will be the site of four new events in May

There is much to do at the Cumming Fairgrounds this month. Check out these upcoming events.

Peach State Cats Arena Football

Check out the new arena football team at the Cumming Fairgrounds. The Peach State Cats are ready to entertain your crew with fast-paced grid iron action right here in Cumming. The Peach State Cats will host two home games this month on May 8 (Family & Faith Night) and May 15 (Public Safety & Military Appreciation Night). Visit bit.ly/2PLW2PA to purchase tickets.





Family Day at the Fairgrounds

Come out to the Fairgrounds from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, for this fundraiser presented by the Cumming Police Department as part of its Autism Awareness campaign. Enjoy games, inflatables, face painting, “dunk-a-cop” dunking booth, Disney characters, and more. Admission is $5 for adults, and all kids are free. Proceeds from this event will go to Creative Enterprises Forsyth and LEAPS Therapy Clinic.





Cruisin’ at the Fairgrounds

Come out to the Fairgrounds on Friday, May 14 between 5-8 p.m. There are no parking or admission fees. Come show off your rides, meet up with friends, tell stories, and bring your appetite to enjoy good eats from food trucks.





Yaarab Shrine Circus & Fair

The Cumming Fairgrounds is the new site of this Georgia tradition. Now in its 79th year, the Yaarab Shrine Circus & Fair offers wholesome fun for the entire family with 26, 80-minute, circus performances under the big top, as well as more than 40 exciting carnival rides, attractions, games and ground acts. There’s even plenty of fair food favorites like funnel cakes, fried Oreos, elephant ears, cotton candy, and more. The circus will be in town from May 22-31. Visit www.yaarabshrine.net/shrine-circus.html to purchase tickets.

Visit www.cityofcumming.net for more information.