Cumming Greek Festival offering drive-thru authentic Greek cuisine this weekend

Saints Raphael, Nicholas & Irene Greek Orthodox Church plans to hold its annual Cumming Greek Festival on Oct. 16-18, offering Greek treats and online shopping all weekend long.



The church is changing traditions up a little this year as they plan to continue the event as a drive-thru festival to help comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

To get started, guests can visit the event website, cumminggreekfestival.com, and pre-order food and drinks off the church’s menu. When guests arrive, all they have to do is pull up into the parking lot, and someone will bring the food right to their car.

The menu includes a wide variety of Greek dishes, salads, drinks and pastries.

After enjoying some fresh, homemade food, guests can also shop through the church’s virtual market page also available on their website. The market includes authentic Greek clothing, ceramics, books, icons, jewelry and handcrafted wares.

The festival will be open on Friday, Oct. 16, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and on Sunday, Oct. 18, 12 to 4 p.m.

The church is at 3074 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA 30040.

