Forsyth County leaders come together for softball event to benefit law enforcement

Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow can’t wait to play in the city’s “Back the Blue” softball event.
It’s a way to raise money for B.A.D.G.E., the local program that provides support and assistance to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officers during times of need.
But it’s also a way to get the mayor’s competitive juices flowing.
"I will disclose this, the average age of my team is probably 50 years old,” Brumbalow said. “[The other teams are] going to get beat by a bunch of old men. ... That experience might be hard to overcome."
Brumbalow has organized one of five teams that will participate. The others feature members of the Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Fire Department, Forsyth County Schools and Forsyth County government.
The mayor can’t help but poke the competition a little bit.
To the Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman: "We'll be so far ahead of them in the first inning that they couldn't catch us in a phone booth."
To Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Heard: "We know they're used to handling hot things, so I hope they can handle the hot line drives we're going to be hitting at them all day."
And to Forsyth County government: “The city and county are always arguing, so we’re gonna settle it on the softball field.”
It’s all in good fun, Brumbalow says. He hopes the event brings the community together to support local law enforcement officers starting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, at Central Park, at 2300 Keith Bridge Road. The event is free for the public, and spectators are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
Charlie Westbrook, the 11-year-old boy who was recently made honorary mayor, will throw out the first pitch.
Local businesses can sponsor the event or make a donation by contacting City Administrator Phil Higgins at 770-781-2010. All proceeds go to the B.A.D.G.E. program. Brumbalow said the goal is to raise $20,000.