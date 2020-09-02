Forsyth County leaders come together for softball event to benefit law enforcement

Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow can’t wait to play in the city’s “Back the Blue” softball event.

It’s a way to raise money for B.A.D.G.E., the local program that provides support and assistance to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officers during times of need.

But it’s also a way to get the mayor’s competitive juices flowing.

"I will disclose this, the average age of my team is probably 50 years old,” Brumbalow said. “[The other teams are] going to get beat by a bunch of old men. ... That experience might be hard to overcome."