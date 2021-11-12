Forsyth County leaders plant 500 daffodils as part of national initiative in honor of children who died in Holocaust

FCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden, Rabbi Levi Mentz with Congregation Beth Israel and OneForsyth Council Chair Kristin Cook all gave opening remarks at the ceremony before county and school district leaders began planting each of the bulbs.

Cook said she was proud to be there, speaking on behalf of OneForsyth, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce’s diversity initiative, and modeling their guiding principles of uniting, celebrating and promoting inclusion in the county.

“Our hope is that, by continuing to support events like these, we will all grow to appreciate the unique identities that embody us all,” Cook said.

Metz said he was overjoyed to see the project coming to Forsyth County, his involvement feeling personal to him and his family as his grandfather was a survivor of the Holocaust.

His grandfather was first taken with his family to a Warsaw ghetto in 1939. He later lived through six different concentration camps and was able to build a family after the war. During that time in the ghetto, though, Mentz said his grandfather faced difficult decisions in what would be the beginning of a long, devastating time in his life.