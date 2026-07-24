Weather
Newsletters
Download app
ePaper
Send news tip
Bill Pay
Best of Forsyth 2026
Connect
Careers
Manage subscription
Log In
Register
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Weather
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Sections
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Journalism Fund
Obituaries
Opinion
Magazines
Sponsored Content
Classifieds
Puzzles
Calendar
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Newsletters
Download app
ePaper
Send news tip
Bill Pay
Best of Forsyth 2026
Connect
Careers
Manage subscription
Connect
Like on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Instagram
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Journalism Fund
Obituaries
Opinion
Magazines
Sponsored Content
Classifieds
Puzzles
Calendar
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
More
Heavy rain causes flash flooding, crashes throughout Forsyth County
Here's what's coming to the former Cumming Police Department site
Two women indicted in Forsyth County on elder exploitation and theft charges
Nonprofit that builds inclusive playgrounds brings $1M project plan to Forsyth County Schools
LOOK: Flooding in Forsyth County
Arts & Entertainment
Food & Drink
Events
People
Here are 7 activities to enjoy the last bit of summer break in Forsyth County
Inaugural mini golf tournament at Cumming City Center benefits Mentor Me North Georgia
New cafe to bring ‘elevated’ Southern food to north Forsyth County
NGCF nearly doubles grant funding to $1 million for North Georgia nonprofits
Speed skaters from around the country rolling into Forsyth County this weekend
Baseball
Lacrosse
Basketball
Football
Golf
Running
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Volleyball
Wrestling
Other sports news
Forsyth Showdown
Soccer: Forsyth Central alum Brielle LaBerge enjoys taste of professional game
Forsyth County youth shine at national badminton event
Soccer: West Forsyth's Adalynn Singer commits to Division-I school
Softball: Former high school rivals capture summer collegiate league championship
Football: Forsyth County's must-watch games for each week of 2026 season
Editorials
OPINION: Border security and immigration laws are deciding issues for Cumming voter
OPINION: Forsyth County teen writes letter to America in honor of 250th anniversary
OPINION: NHL possible expansion into Texas a victory for Forsyth County
OPINION: Stop anonymous campaign junk mail
OPINION: Mistakes happen, and sometimes they are costly
Andean Chevrolet: A Forsyth County Institution Since 1948
Biltmore and Beyond: an Asheville Adventure
Enjoy the history and beauty of Charleston with this all-inclusive trip
The good life awaits at Gatherings at Herrington
See the Great Smoky Mountains in style
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Journalism Fund
Obituaries
Opinion
Magazines
Sponsored Content
Classifieds
Puzzles
Calendar
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
More
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
LOOK: Flooding in Forsyth County
The Chattahoochee River on Friday, July 24, 2026. Photo by Grace Drawdy
by Grace Drawdy