‘Freedom is not for free’: City of Cumming honors veterans during annual ceremony

While the weather was chilly at the Cumming Fairgrounds, the City of Cumming’s Veterans Day ceremony was warm with remembrance, respect and honor.

Held on Thursday, Nov. 11, the event honored those that have served and died in the “name of freedom.”

“Whether we have volunteered or were inducted to serve as a part of the selective service draft, we veterans all know that freedom is not for free,” said Michael McMahon, master of ceremonies and member of the Forsyth County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9143.

“Freedom is won and defended on the battlefield and paid for by the lives and the blood of our young men and women who have earned the title of Veteran,” he said.

Three momentous anniversaries were recognized this year: the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, the 30th anniversary of the first Persian Gulf War and the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

Each anniversary was acknowledged as well as all the people that served.

Story continues below.