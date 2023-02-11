Here’s when the Cumming City Center will have its first spring market

A local boutique is planning to host a community market this April at the Cumming City Center to kick off the spring season with fun for Forsyth County families and artists.

Pieces & Peaches plans to feature up to 80 local vendors and artisans to the family-friendly event, giving guests the chance to peruse decorations, clothing, handmade jewelry, artwork, gift items, food and more.

“[Our vendors] have been busy, and they're ready to show you what they've got,” the boutique wrote in a press release. “We know you'll find something special here. Whether you're looking for locally made items or just want to support your local community, our vendors have got you covered! You won't leave empty handed — we promise.”

And while guests are browsing, they can enjoy live entertainment and keep the kids busy with a full day of fun activities.

This will be Pieces & Peaches’ first spring market, but after the success of the winter market where the boutique welcomed 4,000 attendees, the owners said they are excited for the event.

The spring market will be held on April 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Cumming City Center located at 423 Canton Road in Cumming.