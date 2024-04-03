Home improvement heaven: North Georgia Home Show set for Saturday, Sunday

Thinking of tackling that home-improvement project now that spring is here? There’s no better way to get started than by checking out the 2024 North Georgia Home Show, this weekend, April 6-7, at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville.

More than 30 vendors, offering everything from plumbing to painting to pressure washing, will be there to showcase their work and provide inspiration.

Expert craftsman and Atlanta native Chip Wade will be there as well. Wade, a Georgia Tech grad who first made his mark with his carpentry skills on HGTV, will give a free talk at 1 p.m. Saturday on how to get the best use out of your living space, entitled “Innovative Design Building.”