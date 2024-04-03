Home improvement heaven: North Georgia Home Show set for Saturday, Sunday

2024 North Georgia Home Show
When: April 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; April 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Ramsey Conference Center, Lanier Technical College, 2535 Lanier Tech Dr., Gainesville
Cost: free
More info: North Georgia Home Show website
Thinking of tackling that home-improvement project now that spring is here? There’s no better way to get started than by checking out the 2024 North Georgia Home Show, this weekend, April 6-7, at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville.
More than 30 vendors, offering everything from plumbing to painting to pressure washing, will be there to showcase their work and provide inspiration.
Expert craftsman and Atlanta native Chip Wade will be there as well. Wade, a Georgia Tech grad who first made his mark with his carpentry skills on HGTV, will give a free talk at 1 p.m. Saturday on how to get the best use out of your living space, entitled “Innovative Design Building.”
http://flowerybranchfarmersmarket.com/will be at the show all weekend, as will food trucks with burgers and tacos from Burger 21 and Peach O de Gallo.
What’s more, My Country 99.3 WCON will be at the show both days, with a live broadcast on Saturday.
Finally, there are door prizes – but you’ll have to be present to claim yours.
Admission is free for everyone. Most vendors’ booths are taken, but there are still a few available. Email The Times’ marketing department for more information.Visit the 2024 North Georgia Home Show’s website or Facebook page for the latest information.