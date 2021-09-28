By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
House of Four Scythes haunted house opening with Cumming Fair
Haunted attraction will run every day of the fair, last two weekends of October
House of Four Scythes
The House of Four Scythes haunted attraction opens Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Cumming Fairgrounds. Proceeds from the event benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. - photo by Sabrina Kerns

For the first time ever, there will be a haunted house as an attraction at the Cumming Fairgrounds during the Cumming Fair.

The House of Four Scythes will be open every night during the fair Oct. 7-17, and then for two weekends after the fair is over. 

The last two weekends of October will feature two additional attractions:

• The famous Clown Maze the Carnival of Screams; 

• American Cancer Society’s Midway and Festival which will include vendors, food trucks, music and much more.  

Hours during the Cumming Fair Oct. 7-17: 

• 7-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 

• 7 p.m. to midnight, Friday & Saturday; 

• 6-9 p.m., Sunday.

Hours for last two weekends:

• 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 22 and 23;

• 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 29 and 30.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.fourscytheshaunt.com.

Find House of Four Scythes on Facebook and Instagram @fourscytheshaunt.

House of Four Scythes is located at Horton Hall in the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming GA 30040.