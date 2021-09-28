House of Four Scythes haunted house opening with Cumming Fair

For the first time ever, there will be a haunted house as an attraction at the Cumming Fairgrounds during the Cumming Fair.

The House of Four Scythes will be open every night during the fair Oct. 7-17, and then for two weekends after the fair is over.

The last two weekends of October will feature two additional attractions:

• The famous Clown Maze the Carnival of Screams;

• American Cancer Society’s Midway and Festival which will include vendors, food trucks, music and much more.

Hours during the Cumming Fair Oct. 7-17:

• 7-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday;

• 7 p.m. to midnight, Friday & Saturday;

• 6-9 p.m., Sunday.

Hours for last two weekends:



• 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 22 and 23;

• 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 29 and 30.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.fourscytheshaunt.com.

Find House of Four Scythes on Facebook and Instagram @fourscytheshaunt.

House of Four Scythes is located at Horton Hall in the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming GA 30040.