House of Four Scythes haunted house opening with Cumming Fair

For the first time ever, there will be a haunted house as an attraction at the Cumming Fairgrounds during the Cumming Fair.
The House of Four Scythes will be open every night during the fair Oct. 7-17, and then for two weekends after the fair is over.
The last two weekends of October will feature two additional attractions:
• The famous Clown Maze the Carnival of Screams;
• American Cancer Society’s Midway and Festival which will include vendors, food trucks, music and much more.
Hours during the Cumming Fair Oct. 7-17:
• 7-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday;
• 7 p.m. to midnight, Friday & Saturday;
• 6-9 p.m., Sunday.
Hours for last two weekends:
• 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 22 and 23;
• 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 29 and 30.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.fourscytheshaunt.com.
Find House of Four Scythes on Facebook and Instagram @fourscytheshaunt.
House of Four Scythes is located at Horton Hall in the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming GA 30040.