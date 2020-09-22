How local artists can get their work in a virtual art gallery

The Cumming Arts Center is calling on local artists to submit their work for a virtual gallery.

Through midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 30, officials with the Sawnee Association of the Arts and the Cumming Arts Center are accepting entries for “Autumn in the City,” the center’s first virtual art show.

“People are submitting their photographs and their artwork through midnight on the 30th,” said Marilyn DeCusati, with the arts center. “It’s going to be 2D – so all mediums of painting and there’s a photography section – and 3D, which is the woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, all that kind of thing.”

The show will begin on Monday, Oct. 5, and finalists will be selected by local artists. The public will be able to vote online for the Best in Show category, which will be announced at a later date.

While this is the group’s first time doing a virtual show, DeCusati said the group has some experience after using their website users vote for which artists would be featured in the group’s 2021 calendar.

“It’s very interesting that the technology is out there, really,” she said. “Most of the art galleries in the area, the art organizations are doing a lot of virtual things, as well, so it’s actually been quite easy technically to do it because we have a website.”

The contest is open to members of the SAA and non-members, and all applicants must be at least 18.

The application fee is $20 for members and $30 non-members, and artists can submit up to two works.

