How, when you can recycle household hazardous waste

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful is partnering with the Forsyth County Recycling and Solid Waste Department and the City of Cumming for the Household Hazardous Waste Recycling and Disposal event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Cumming Fairgrounds parking lot No. 3.

Items that will be accepted include corrosive, ignitable, toxic and/or reactive household hazardous waste such as paints, cleaners, oils, fuels, batteries, fluorescent or HID light bulbs, herbicides, pesticides and more, according to a news release. Items that will not be accepted include medical waste, needles, ammunition, explosives, pharmaceuticals, and non-hazardous items.



