Inaugural event at Mary Alice Beach Park will honor first responders

Grab your friends and family members and head out to a free community, picnic-style event to thank first responders.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, Atlanta Volunteers will be hosting an event titled ‘Thanks First Responders’ at Mary Alice Beach Park to thank all first responders for their dedication and sacrifices they made to “get us through the pandemic.”

May 15 is the start of National EMS Week, a nation-wide celebration that highlights the contributions of those that work on the medical front line.

During the event, members of Atlanta Volunteers will read the names of 54 Georgia Peace Officers whose watches ended in 2021. A floating American flag made of 150 air mattresses will be placed in the lake to show support.

The flag will be double-sided with one side showing a thin blue line as an homage to the Back the Blue movement.

Participants can enjoy the event from the comfort of the beach or the water, as boats are encouraged to join the festivities and subsequent boat parade.

Those that would like to participate but are unable to attend the event in person can still celebrate National EMS Week by uploading pictures on social media of friends and family saying the pledge of allegiance, getting together for a picnic or going out for a boat ride.

Volunteers will be needed to help flip the floating flag over in the water, and those that are interested in helping should bring a life jacket to the event.

Those with drones are also encouraged to bring their equipment to take aerial shots of the floating flag.

To register for the event, visit www.piratedivebar.com. The first 500 people to register will receive a beach ball to throw into the air after giving first responders three cheers.

Mary Alice Beach Park is at 1280 Mary Alice Park Road.